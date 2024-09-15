Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Water purifier maker Livpure eying over 1 mn subscriptions within 4 years

Water purifier maker Livpure eying over 1 mn subscriptions within 4 years

All that a consumer has to pay is for the subscription of the service which can be for a single month scheme, a three-month plan, a six-month plan or a 12-month plan

Livpure Fresh O2
"Even in the first quarter of this year we grew by 45 per cent. We are planning a growth of 55-60 per cent this year as well...We are looking at a revenue of close to Rs 900 crore this year," he added
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Livpure is betting big on its water-as-a-service model, targeting over 1 million subscriptions in the next four years as it intensifies efforts to scale up affordable access to clean and purified water across India, according to company Managing Director Rakesh Kaul.

The company, also present in categories such as appliances, mattresses and sleep accessories, is targeting a turnover of Rs 900 crore this fiscal year, a growth of up to 60 per cent from the previous year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"India is a huge market, and everyone knows that purified water and access to purified water is a big challenge...Currently, in a country the size of ours, penetration of water purifiers is still at 7 to 8 per cent of the total household population of India," Kaul told PTI.

With a view to reducing the cost of access to clean drinking water to consumers, he said,"We launched an innovative business model called water-as-a-service four years back, whereby we decided that the installation (of electric water purifier) will happen absolutely free of cost."

All that a consumer has to pay is for the subscription of the service which can be for a single month scheme, a three-month plan, a six-month plan or a 12-month plan, thereby bringing the cost of acquisition.

"We have more than 2,50,000 consumers in a span of three-and-a-half years now. We command more than 65 per cent share of this subscription market. Going forward, we are looking at the water market, not from the lens of only water purifiers as a product, but water-as-a-service. We could look at 1 million subscriptions...," Kaul said.

He further said,"The whole idea is how do we ensure access to clean and purified water, and the cost is reduced to the billion Indians."

Asked about the timeline for achieving the target, he said,"Four years down the line, we're looking at 1 million subscribers in this business, which will be great, actually."

In order to meet this aim, he said Livpure is expanding its network.

More From This Section

OIL to invest Rs 25,000 cr in clean energy for net zero emissions by 2040

NCLT recalls order on Zee-Sony merger, allows withdrawal of scheme

OIL aims to drill 75-plus wells in FY25 using more rigs, newer tech: CMD

Oberoi Grp family dispute: Delhi HC injuncts shares held by late PRS Oberoi

LG Electronics picks banks for $1.5 billion listing of Indian unit

"Currently, our operational cities are 26 but we get mainly business from bigger cities, and we intend to be in 50 to 75 cities in the next two to three years, and eventually cover hundreds," Kaul said.

On the growth outlook, he said the company's turnover grew by over 57 per cent last fiscal.

"Even in the first quarter of this year we grew by 45 per cent. We are planning a growth of 55-60 per cent this year as well...We are looking at a revenue of close to Rs 900 crore this year," he added.

Livpure, which had last month raised Rs 233 crore from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital, will utilise a significant chunk to enhance its subscription base.

"We would continue to invest in the subscription business, where the capex would be deployed for installing the machine free of cost to the consumer's place," he said.

Asked how the fresh funds would be deployed, Kaul said,"On a ballpark figure around 40-50 per cent on the subscription capex, and 20-odd per cent on the manufacturing capex, another 15 per cent on the innovation and tech build up, tech stack, and maybe another 15 per cent in building the exclusive business outlets, which we are opening.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China considers record penalty for PwC over Evergrande auditing work

LIVE news: PM Modi virtually flags off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar & UP

Heavy rains in UP causes flood-like situation in low-lying villages

England vs Australia 3rd T20: Playing 11, live Timings (IST), streaming

Epsilon Advanced Materials plans Rs 9,000 cr anode facility in K'taka: MD

Topics :Price Waterhouse & CoClean drinking wateroversubscription

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News