LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway in Meerut after building collapse kills 10; several injured

Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 2 trillion; Bharti Airtel sparkles
Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,01,552.69 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel stealing the show, amid bullish investors' sentiment in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its lifetime high of 83,116.19 on Thursday.
10:24 AM
Junior docs continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Sunday said they remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the RG Kar hospital, a day after another attempt to resolve the impasse with the state government fell through. Amid persistent rain, the protesting doctors continued their sit-in outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, for the sixth consecutive day.
10:05 AM
Market Outlook: Investors to focus on US Fed interest rate decision this week
The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is the biggest event that would drive sentiments in the domestic stock market this week, besides a host of macroeconomic data from the global front and trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said.
9:55 AM
PM Modi greets engineers on Engineer's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted engineers on Engineer's Day and said they are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges. "Engineers Day greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges," Modi said. "Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known," he said.
9:51 AM
Fire breaks out in residential building in Patna; rescue efforts on
District Fire Officer, Manoj Kumar Nat said, "As soon as we received the information about the fire, 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the ground floor. There has been no casualty. We have controlled the fire...There has been damage of property in this fire. Primarily, the reason for the fire seems to be short circuit..."
9:44 AM
"Environment in our favour": NC MP Mian Altaf Ahmed exudes confidence ahead of assembly polls in JK
As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for the assembly elections, National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmed said that the environment in the state amidst the assembly election preparations is in the favour of the National Conference (NC). He further said that a lot of people gathered on the streets in support of NC.
9:39 AM
Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity; detects 7 aircraft, 6 naval vessels
Taiwan detected seven Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territory from 6 am (local time) on Saturday to 6am (local time) on Sunday.
9:31 AM
Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible preach only peace: Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said, "The Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible preach only peace in the world. The sacred scriptures of all religions spread the message of the welfare of all... It is a matter of pride that the President of the All india Muslim Personal Law Board hails from this region... Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Congress government sometimes. A good opposition will help the government to work efficiently... The count of leaders has gone down to speak on behalf of poorer sections in the Parliament. Asaduddin Owaisi is one among a few who raised the voice for people..."
9:11 AM
Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17 as PM Modi to launch Subhadra Yojana
All the schools and colleges in the Bhubaneswar metropolitan area will have a complete holiday on Sept 17. PM Modi will launch the Subhadra Yojana in Bhubaneswar on 17th September. For this, there will be a huge public meeting in Bhubaneswar. In view of this, the state government has decided that all the schools and colleges of Bhubaneswar will be completely closed on that day and the government offices will be closed for the first half of the day: Odisha CMO
9:02 AM
Chandigarh explosion: Second suspect held
Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested the second suspect involved in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident. Vishal Masih, a resident of village Raimal in Gurdaspur's Batala, was nabbed from Delhi, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. Two suspects, who came in an auto-rickshaw, had carried out the grenade blast at a house in upscale Sector 10 here on September 11. Police arrested main perpetrator Rohan Masih, involved in the blast incident, on September 13.
8:55 AM
Iran successfully launches satellite in its programme criticised by West
Iran described the launch as the second such launch to put a satellite into orbit with the rocket. Independent scientists later confirmed the launch and that the satellite reached orbit.
8:49 AM
SDRF rescues 400 stranded people in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh amid road blockage due to landslide
8:47 AM
Road accident in Rajasthan kills six; three injured
Pawan Meena, Hindoli Circle Inspector, told PTI, "This morning at around 4:30 AM, there was an accident near the (Bandi) tunnel on the Jaipur road. A vehicle with nine passengers was involved, out of which six died on the spot, and three were injured and have been referred to Kota for treatment. It appears that the accident occurred when a vehicle coming from the wrong side collided head-on."
8:41 AM
Assam govt temporarily suspend mobile internet today for recruitment exam
The Assam government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-a-half hours from 10 am on September 15 (today) during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.
8:37 AM
There are a lot of prospects in the upper part of Assam: Oil India Limited Chairman
Oil India Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Ranjit Rath, said, "...We did well in our physical performance. We made 5.5-6% growth in terms of our oil and gas production...All this happened with our strategy to enhance our exploration efforts and production efforts. We have an ambitious plan and we have a target of 4 million metric tonnes of crude oil production."
A building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut on Saturday. Three out of the eight rescued people have lost their lives, confirmed DM Deepak Meena. Sniffer dogs are being used to detect signs of human life under rubble.
The arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal was brought to the special Crime Branch in Kolkata by the CBI after his medical test at BR Singh Hospital. Abhijit Mondal, along with Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Meanwhile, junior doctors continue their protest for the fifth consecutive night at Swasthya Bhawan, in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal's Kolkata.
While discussions over whether or not Ukrainian forces should be permitted to utilise weaponry provided by the West to launch attacks deeper into Russia go on, the Biden administration said it is getting ready to send a sizable aid package to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Saturday that President Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart from Ukraine, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv. "I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.