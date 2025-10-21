Heavy rains lash Puducherry, schools and colleges closed on Oct 22

Puducherry has been hit by incessant rains since Tuesday noon, disrupting normal life, with nearly three cm recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, an official said.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said, "Due to heavy rains pounding the union territory, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday." Several roads were waterlogged, disrupting traffic across the region.

Minister K Lakshminarayanan convened an emergency meeting with officials from the revenue, PWD, and local administration departments to review the situation. He instructed authorities to prepare all machinery to respond to any exigency.