Delhi's post-Diwali AQI hits five-year high as PM2.5 levels triple

Delhi and its adjoining areas recorded one of the worst air pollution days on Tuesday, with particulate matter (PM2.5) levels spiking across North India, largely due to a surge in firecracker burning the previous night.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) over Delhi averaged 351 at 1600 hours on October 21, while it crossed 300 in adjoining cities such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida — putting the Delhi-NCR region in the ‘very poor’ category. The figures reflect the 24-hour average.

In some centres of Delhi, such as Bawana, AQI crossed 400 on Tuesday.

In contrast, the average AQI over Mumbai stood at 271 (‘poor’) and Kolkata at 174 (‘moderate’). In some areas of Kolkata, air quality fell into the ‘poor’ category due to firecracker use.

Air quality likely to remain ‘very poor’ for next few days ALSO READ: India upgrades its Kabul mission to embassy to boost ties with Afghanistan The Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement, “For the period between October 22 and 24, the air quality of Delhi is very likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category.” The only positive factor is that incidents of stubble burning — which have sharply dropped in the first month of the 2025 season due to prolonged rains — were not the main cause for the pollution spike. However, with the peak harvest yet to arrive, this remains a concern.

As per data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the state reported more than a threefold jump in farm fire incidents in the past 10 days. Till October 11, 116 such cases had been recorded. PM2.5 levels highest since 2021, shows Climate Trends analysis An analysis of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data by research and advisory group Climate Trends showed that Delhi’s average PM2.5 concentration touched 488 micrograms per cubic metre in the 24 hours after Diwali — more than three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 µg/m³. The analysis, covering the period from 2021 to 2025, found that PM2.5 values consistently spiked during Diwali night and early the next morning. The 2025 post-Diwali reading of 488 µg/m³ marked the most polluted period since 2021.

Previous years’ data showed average PM2.5 levels rising from 163.1 to 454.5 in 2021, from 129.3 to 168 in 2022, from 92.9 to 319.7 in 2023, and from 204 to 220 in 2024. The study attributed the surge mainly to local emissions from firecrackers, stagnant winds of less than one metre per second, and temperature inversion that traps pollutants close to the surface. “The high concentration of PM2.5 is due to local firecracker emissions across different parts of Delhi. Wind speed was extremely low, leaving no scope for dispersion,” said S. K. Dhaka, professor at Rajdhani College, University of Delhi.

He added that even “so-called” green firecrackers contributed significantly to the particulate buildup and that there was a need to check their quality and composition. Doctors warn of severe health impacts as pollution peaks The capital’s air quality has consistently fallen into the “severe” category (AQI above 400) after Diwali for most of the past decade, despite court bans on firecrackers and repeated advisories from authorities. Doctors say breathing Delhi’s air during such episodes is equivalent to smoking about 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can cause or worsen asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and significantly raise the risk of heart disease.