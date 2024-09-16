Several rivers, including the Ganga, Sharda, and Ghaghra, were reported to be flowing above the danger mark in Uttar Pradesh following heavy rainfall.

Since Saturday last week, 14 people have lost their lives in incidents related to the rain and drowning, with 10 of these fatalities occurring in a building collapse in Meerut. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rain in isolated areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Officials confirmed that 10 people died when a three-storey building collapsed in Meerut’s Zakir Nagar on Saturday due to intense rainfall.



In Gonda, two people, including a woman, drowned in separate incidents on Sunday. According to police, Gulam Nabi (18) and his friend Chhotu were fishing in Gulharia village when they slipped into deep water. While locals rescued Chhotu, Nabi drowned.

In another incident in Umri Begumganj’s Loniyanpurwa village, three women were swept away by the strong currents of the Ghaghra river. Aarti (30) lost her life, while two others were saved by locals.

In Shahjahanpur, two children drowned while attempting to rescue a goat from a river. The incident occurred in Tilua village, where a group of children had gone to graze goats near the river. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said that villagers successfully rescued four children, but Vandana (12) and Silesh (10) drowned.

A report from the Relief Commissioner’s office stated that several rivers, including the Ganga at Kachhla Bridge in Budaun, Yamuna in Auraiya, Kalpi, Jalaun, and Hamirpur, Sharda in Palia Kalan and Sharda Nagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), and Ghaghra in Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and Ayodhya, are flowing above the danger mark.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms affected parts of western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Relief Commissioner’s office reported that the state received 2.2 mm of rainfall over 24 hours, from Saturday evening to Sunday evening.

In Prayagraj, rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers caused flooding in low-lying areas. Vinay Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate for finance and revenue, stated that boats were deployed to assist flood-affected residents in villages such as Badra Sonauti in Phulpur and Bhagesar Delhi in Karchhana. He added that 1,130 people from 15 localities have taken shelter in relief camps, with around 500 district residents impacted by the floods.

[With agency inputs]