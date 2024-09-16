LIVE news: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka demands NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

The Samajwadi Party has alleged that a business group was "grabbing land" of the most backward Manjhi caste in Ayodhya, stating that its goons "indulged in hooliganism with farmers", a charge the business conglomerate has denied. After Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party posted videos of a clash between two groups and claimed that it was related to land grabbing, the local police said it was taking legal action in the matter and added that the allegations were "not true". The verified X handle of the Samajwadi Party Media Cell posted two clips, and a news report about an alleged scuffle between employees of the the business group and farmers in Ayodhya. In the post accompanying the clips, it alleged, "In Ayodhya, under the instructions/partnership/protection/direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , big industrialists are forcibly occupying lands of Dalit/backward class farmers." "After the Ram Mandir verdict, Ayodhya has become a hotspot for property and all the BJP/Chief Minister Adityanath/big industrialists want to wash their hands/take a bath/occupy land in the Saryu," it said in Hindi. The handle also shared an X post by party chief Yadav in which he shared a clip of the scuffle.

Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source stated. FBI says former president Donald Trump was subject of an "apparent assassination attempt" at his Florida golf club, AP reported today. "No place" in US for political violence; directed that Secret Service has "every resource" to protect Trump, says Biden, reports AP.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka on Sunday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent violence in Mandya district, citing alleged involvement of Kerala-based persons with links to banned outfit such as Popular Front of India (PFI) in it. Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town in Mandya district, following which mobs went on a rampage, targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on Wednesday night.