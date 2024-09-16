Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Best wishes to share with your loved ones

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also called Mawlid, celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, and is marked by many Muslims on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Prayers, sermons, and recitations of the life and teachings of the Prophet are all part of this day’s celebrations. The festival takes place on the 12th day of the Islamic calendar's third month, Rabi' al-Awwal. Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated this year on September 16, 2024, starting in the evening of September 15. It is significant to remember that the Prophet Muhammad, through whom the Quran was revealed to humanity, passed away on the same day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Happy Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Best wishes and greetings

• I hope you have a blessed life on the Prophet's birth anniversary. Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

• Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, filled with love and blessings. May your prayers be answered on this day.

• May the light of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi brighten your life and fill it with endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

• Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always!

More From This Section

• Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May this day be a reminder of the Prophet’s message of peace, love and humility.

• May the teachings of Prophet Muhammad guide us on the path of peace, love and compassion. Eid Mubarak!

• May Allah's great blessings fill your life on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak Al Milad Un Nabi

• May Allah’s blessings shower upon you on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

• Wishing you and your family a very happy and peaceful Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi!

• May this blessed Milad un Nabi ease your hardships, bring you success, and fill your heart with contentment.

• Have a wonderful celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Wishing you and your family a Happy Eid Mubarak 2024!

• I hope this Milad-Un-Nabi fills you with happiness and tranquillity.

• On this sacred day, may we follow the path of kindness and humility, as taught by the Prophet, peace be upon him. Stay blessed.

• Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah’s grace always be with you!

• Wishing everyone a joyous Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi filled with love, unity, and grace.

• Wishing you peace and happiness on this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Quotes

• The greatest struggle is to battle your own soul, to fight the evil within yourself – Prophet Muhammad

• When a thing disturbs the peace of your heart, give it up – Prophet Muhammad

• Be kind, for whenever kindness becomes part of something, it beautifies it. Whenever it is taken from something, it leaves it tarnished– Prophet Muhammad

• The best among you is the one who doesn’t harm others – Prophet Muhammad

• The best among you are those who have the best manners and character – Prophet Muhammad.