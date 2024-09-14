3 killed, 7 feared trapped after 3-storey house collapses in UP's Meerut

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Twelve people got buried under the debris after the sudden collapse of the house. Till now, five people have been taken out from the debris

National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris. | Representational Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Meerut
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
Three people were killed, two injured and seven feared trapped after a three-storey house collapsed in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, officials said.

"Twelve people got buried under the debris after the sudden collapse of the house. Till now, five people have been taken out from the debris. Of them, three died and two injured have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College," the relief commissioner's office said.

The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, it said.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.

Officials initially said around six people were trapped under the debris.

Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris.


First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

