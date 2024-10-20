Himachal govt committed to promote science among youth, says CM Sukkhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is organising the 32nd Himachal Pradesh Children's Science Congress (HPCSC)-2024 and is committed to promoting science among youth.

He said that the Children's Science Congress reflects the government's strong commitment to the popularisation and promotion of science among the youth. The theme for this year's Children's Science Congress is 'Traditional Knowledge Systems and Modern Science.'

He said that this mega event has commenced on October 18. Approximately 22,000 students and 8,000 teachers are participating in this mega event and program, which is being held in all 73 sub-divisions on 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd October and across all 12 districts on 6th and 8th November, 2024, a release said.