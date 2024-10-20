Latest LIVE: Blast outside CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar; no damage reported so far

An explosion has been reported outside the CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district. The fire department was alerted to the incident around 7:50 AM, prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire brigades. However, no fire or damage to the wall has been discovered so far. Fire team is actively conducting searches in the area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives, including airport projects worth over ₹6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the runway, the construction of a new terminal building, and related works at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, with an estimated cost of ₹2,870 crore. He will also inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, according to a statement from the PMO on Saturday. Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stones for new civil enclaves at Agra airport, costing over ₹570 crore; Darbhanga airport, worth around ₹910 crore; and Bagdogra airport, valued at around ₹1,550 crore.

With just a month remaining for the Maharashtra assembly elections, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have intensified their efforts and are moving towards finalizing seat-sharing agreements among their allies. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said seat-sharing talks are in their final phase. "We resolved issues with contentious seats through positive discussions yesterday. The remaining seats will be addressed in the next two days, and the cleared seats will be announced by the respective parties when convenient.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that no party in India's history has faced as much harassment as the Aam Aadmi Party. Praising the "resilience" of AAP leaders and workers, he urged them to intensify efforts to win all 70 seats in the upcoming assembly elections next year. The AAP's National Convenor, highlighted the increasing stakes for Delhi's future, warning that the BJP aims to "undo the progress made under AAP’s governance." Kejriwal expressed confidence that the AAP can secure a larger mandate than in the previous elections and stressed the need for unity within the party, leaving no room for internal disputes.