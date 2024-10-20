Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Preparations in full swing in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit today

PM Modi will be launching and laying the foundation stone for several projects costing around Rs 1,300 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
ANI
Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
Preparations are underway in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his constituency today.

PM Modi will be launching and laying the foundation stone for several projects costing around Rs 1,300 crore.

The Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 23 projects from Varanasi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a program in Varanasi on October 20. He will lay the foundation stone of several projects, he will address the public also...He will lay the foundation stone for 23 projects from Varanasi," Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Varanasi Sports Complex today.

In line with his vision to provide top-quality infrastructure for sports, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under the 'Khelo India' scheme and the Smart City Mission.

The project aims to create a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science center, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas among others.

During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will also unveil multiple airport projects worth over Rs 6,100 crore. Prime Minister will inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital at around 2 pm. The hospital will offer comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

At around 4.15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Varanasi.

In line with his commitment to boost connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi worth around Rs 2,870 crore, an official release said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the New Civil Enclave at Agra Airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga Airport worth around Rs 910 crore and at Bagdogra Airport worth around Rs 1550 crore.

Prime Minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport, Ambikapur and Sarsawa Airport worth over Rs 220 crore. The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually, the release said. The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region.


First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

