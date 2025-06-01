Return used packs, get paid: Himachal's new policy to tackle mountain trash

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved a new initiative aimed at tackling non-biodegradable waste. Under the plan, buyers will pay a refundable deposit on select products. This deposit will be returned once the used packaging is handed back, according to an official release.

The initiative, called the Deposit Refund Scheme 2025, will be launched on a pilot basis. It will cover various types of packaging, including glass bottles, plastic drink containers, aluminium cans, liquid cartons, soft plastic packs, and multilayered packaging.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also approved the recruitment of 700 Home Guard volunteers in the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department.

"Based on QR code scanning, the vendor will charge a nominal fee, and that will be refunded once the plastic pack is disposed of at the collection centre," said Himachal Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan. Meanwhile, to improve resource utilisation and support environmental protection, the cabinet authorised the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to collect minor minerals and carry out dredging in rivers and ponds situated in forest areas. Mountain of trash According to media reports, Shimla generates nearly 2,800 tonnes of solid waste each month, while Manali — a popular tourist destination — produces more than 1,100 tonnes. This amount tends to double during peak tourist seasons.

Apart from major urban centres like Shimla, many smaller towns that draw visitors with their natural charm lack effective waste management systems. As a result, rubbish often accumulates along roadsides and causes blockages in local water bodies. Earlier in 2018, the state government imposed a ban on the use of thermocol items such as cups, plates, glasses, and spoons to address environmental concerns. Other cabinet decisions In another decision, the cabinet approved regular jobs for 203 Panchayat Secretaries (Zila Parishad cadre) who will have completed two years of contract service by March 31, 2025. The cabinet also decided to shift the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala.