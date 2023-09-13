Home / India News / Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Centre

BS Web Team New Delhi
Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday countered the charge brought by the Congress that his wife's company received Rs 10 crore subsidy from the government.

The Assam CM said neither his wife Riniki nor her company ever received any subsidy from the government.

Earlier in the day, state Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi shared a document and said, "PM Modi launched the Kisan sampada scheme to double the income of the farmers of India. But in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife's firm get Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy. Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?"

"I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India," Himanta Biswa said.


"For the convenience of the Hon'ble Chief Minister I am attaching the link to the website of the Ministry of Food Processing. It shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the Rs 10 crore government subsidy. Please see serial 10," Gogoi wrote. 

The document enlists Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's Pride East Entertainment Private Limited as one of the agro-processing cluster projects under APC Scheme.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

