Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Murmu after Manipur visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan".

Amit Shah

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

