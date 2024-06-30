The tweet that built Bujji, Jayem Auto's 6-tonne beast for Kalki 2898 AD

A tweet to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra by Telugu film director Nag Ashwin led to a series of events culminating in the creation of a futuristic car that drives on three wheels — Bujji, a central character in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD.
The concept of this flying car, which features three large wheels and runs on an electric propulsion system powered by a 47-kilowatt-hour battery pack, began about two years ago.
Kalki’s producer, Priyanka Dutt, tells Business Standard that their team, including renowned Los Angeles-based designer Haisu Wang and Nithin Zihani (a senior production designer who has worked on films like Tumbbad), conceived the car’s concept.
“It took us almost seven months to design this car. Wang, known for his work in blockbuster Hollywood films like Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was involved in the process,” Dutt says.
However, the team soon realised they needed someone to bring their imagination to life.
“This is when Ashwin (the director) tweeted Mahindra, and he graciously connected us with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. It took the team another one and a half years to build this working prototype,” Dutt says, adding that tyre maker Ceat was commissioned to make the tyres for this vehicle.
On May 23, when the creators unveiled Bujji — the car, a pivotal character in the film that acts as a companion to actor Prabhas’ character Bhairava — Mahindra tweeted: “Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X.”
He further added, “Our team at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by simulating the powertrain configuration, architecture, and performance. The vehicle runs on two Mahindra e-motors powering the rear spherical wheel! And Jayem Auto put it all together… Let the games begin…”
The car cost Rs 4.5 crore to develop, and the filmmakers imagined it as having a brain of its own. This 6,000-kilogram (6-tonne), artificial intelligence-powered car is voiced by National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh.
“‘Bujji’ means ‘chhotu’ or ‘little one’ in Telugu. It has a brain, it speaks with Prabhas and is a major character in Kalki 2898 AD,” Dutt says.
Meanwhile, Jayem Auto’s team worked to get the engineering right.
“All the imagination was done by the film crew and Ashwin. What we did was convert that imagination into reality. We know Mahindra and R Velusamy (president of automotive technology and product development at Mahindra & Mahindra). Together, we complemented each other and created Bujji. This was made as a suggestion from Mahindra,” said Jayem Auto Managing Director J Anand.
Velusamy is also known as the man behind Mahindra Research Valley.
“This is not a commercial venture. It is for showcasing in a film and a futuristic model,” Anand added.
Currently, Jayem Auto is an equal joint venture between Anand’s company and Chennai-based Murugappa Group-promoted Tube Investments of India (TII). Through its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility, TII acquired a 50 per cent stake in Jayem Auto last year.
Presently, Jayem Auto is engaged in designing, developing, testing, and manufacturing a wide range of automotive components, systems, and prototypes with deep expertise in electric vehicles.
“We are collaborating with several industry majors like Tata Motors and Mahindra. We are also developing light commercial vehicles. We are a design development company and powertrain manufacturer,” he said.
Hot Wheels
Powered by two e-motors, Bujji is manufactured by Mahindra and Coimbatore-based Jayem Auto
Can reach a top speed of 45 kmph, and offers battery-swapping tech
Cost Rs 4.5 cr to develop, and measures 6,075 mm in length, 3,380 mm in width, and 2,186 mm in height
Electric propulsion system includes a 47 kWh battery pack, which produces 126 bhp of peak power and torque of 9,800 Nm