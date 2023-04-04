Home / India News / ICMR research linked to heart attacks underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

ICMR research linked to heart attacks underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

The ICMR team that is conducting this study includes several scientists like Dr Nivedita and Dr Tanveer Kaur

General News
ICMR research linked to heart attacks underway, out in 2 months: Mandaviya

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study to know the connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 and its results are expected to come in two months' time.

The results of the study are expected to come in two months, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters here.

Earlier on December 22 during Chintan Shivir in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Union Health Minister told ANI that the study will take six more months to complete to know whether there is any connection between Covid-19 and heart attacks.

The ICMR team that is conducting this study includes several scientists like Dr Nivedita and Dr Tanveer Kaur.

However, in February, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it is well established that after being infected with Covid-19, the risk of heart attacks, diabetes, and strokes goes up.

"Risk of getting a heart attack is 4-5 per cent higher after being infected with Covid-19 than getting it after vaccination. Covid-19 infection is itself a main risk factor for subsequent heart attacks," Dr Soumya Swaminathan had said while speaking to ANI exclusively.

Topics :Mansukh Lal MandaviyaICMRHeart attack

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Also Read

Video games may trigger lethal heart rhythm problems in children: Report

Govt has no central data on heart attack, cancer, HIV: MoHFW to Rajya Sabha

Apple Watch can help detect silent heart abnormalities, reveals study

IIT Kanpur develops artificial heart to deal with acute cardiac problems

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches drug to treat heart failure in India

As Modi govt approaches 9th anniversary, focus on 'second order impact

Kerala's gender budget share rose significantly in six years: Veena George

India to carry out maiden firing of its Russian-origin air defence system

PM Modi to address 20 rallies in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections

Parks certified by textiles ministry as completed found closed: CAG

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story