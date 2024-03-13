Home / India News / IED blast injures 1, Shillong's Punjabi lane settlers seek Shah's help

IED blast injures 1, Shillong's Punjabi lane settlers seek Shah's help

The Sikh community residing in the contested area believes the blast was orchestrated to disrupt negotiations aimed at relocating them to municipal land

The Sikh community residing in the contested area believes the blast was orchestrated to disrupt negotiations aimed at relocating them to municipal land | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Residents of the disputed Punjabi Lane here have sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the IED explosion in their locality on March 9, resulting in one injury.

In a letter to Shah, Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) secretary Gurjit Singh said the blast has instilled a sense of fear among the residents.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Sikh community residing in the contested area believes the blast was orchestrated to disrupt negotiations aimed at relocating them to municipal land.

Initiated months after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), backed by the BJP, came to power in 2018, the relocation process is currently under the supervision of the high court.

Singh emphasised to Shah that the blast undermines the peace efforts.

He urged the home minister to take immediate action against those issuing threats, asserting that restoring peace requires holding troublemakers accountable.

He called upon the Centre to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the rights of all citizens irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

"The Sikhs of Punjabi colony have been subjected to threats from various tribal groups. These groups have been openly inimical to the presence of non-tribals in Meghalaya, creating a sustained atmosphere of intimidation and fear," Singh said.

"The recent blast is a deliberate attempt to derail the fragile peace process and this incident is not isolated but is indicative of the larger issue of communal harmony and the safety of minority communities within Meghalaya," he said.

Violence erupted shortly after the MDA's ascension to power when there was a clash between the Sikhs and the locals following an assault on a bus driver.

The MDA government proposed relocating the residents and offered additional land, but disagreements persisted, particularly regarding the government's responsibility for housing construction costs.

While some local NGOs oppose government funding for Sikh housing, arguing it neglects indigenous communities, the Sikh residents' demands persist, rooted in their historical ties to the region dating back to British colonial times when they were brought to Shillong as workers.

Also Read

Court grants police 10-day custody of accused in Kochi blast case

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Probe handed to NIA, suspect untraceable. 10 points

IED device caused blast at convention centre in Kerala: State Police chief

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on suspect

Kerala govt announces Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of Kalamassery blast victims

Bengaluru water crisis: With no end in sight, city scrambles to save water

Will not release single drop of water to TN: K'taka CM amid water shortage

Row over appointment of EC: SC agrees to hear plea of NGO on March 15

PM Modi lays foundation for semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trillion

IMD weather forecasts: Prediction of snowfall, and rain in these states

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahShillongIED blast

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story