IMD weather forecasts: Prediction of snowfall, and rain in these states

Weather in the most part of India is expected to be impacted by two western disturbances that will likely bring rains, snowfall and hail storms in specific places, according to the India Meteorological Division's (IMD) weather forecast.

According to IMD's weather information, the present maximum temperature in Delhi is three steps over the season's normal and stands at 31 degrees Celsius. The national capital's minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season's average. The highest temperature in March 2023 was 33.9 degrees Celsius while in March 2022 it was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IMD weather forecasts: Delhi and Northern India IMD has anticipated partly cloudy skies in Delhi with the chance of rain. Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office, stated that the temperature will drop on Wednesday because of the chance of light rainfall and cloudy skies, revealed PTI. The meteorological department anticipated light to moderate rain and snowfall joined by thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. These weather patterns are set to improve from there on. The north-western region of India, affected by the prevailing western disturbance, the districts of Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, are additionally anticipated to observe light rain today, according to the IMD weather conditions notice.

IMD weather forecasts: Other parts of India IMD determined light rainfall over West Bengal and Sikkim until March 14 and later on March 16. The Gangetic West Bengal district is supposed to mark light rain until March 17. The Met Department further determined light rain over Odisha from March 14 till March 17. Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh districts are additionally set to observe light rain from March 16 to March 18. Moving towards the upper east, Arunachal Pradesh might mark light to direct rain or snowfall over the course of the following six days. IMD anticipated light rain over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram until March 15.

Presently moving towards the south, weather conditions are probably going to be hot and humid over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry over the course of the next two days.