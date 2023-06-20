Home / India News / If Centre doesn't release Rs 3,622 cr rural fund, will move to SC: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant on Tuesday said if the Centre didn't release the rural development fund of Rs 3,622 crore within 10 days, the government would move Supreme Court

IANS Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Saying rural development works in Punjab are being impacted, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said if the Centre didn't release the rural development fund of Rs 3,622 crore within 10 days, the government would move the Supreme Court.

Speaking on a resolution against the non-release of the rural development fund or RDF in the Assembly, the Chief Minister expressed concern over its non-release and said the government would move the Supreme Court on July 1.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian moved the resolution.

"It is our right which is being denied by the Centre and is affecting our rural infrastructure." He said the Centre is targeting non-BJP governments, whether it is Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Delhi.

"They had deputed governors just to target the state governments," the Chief Minister informed the Assembly.

"Due to non-release of RDF for the last four seasons by the Centre, the rural development works in Punjab are being affected. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha condemns the fact that the Centre has not yet released the withheld amount of Rs 3,622 crore towards the agricultural produce bought from Punjab,a says the resolution.

"This House recommends to the state government to approach the Centre for the release of the withheld RDF immediately," it added.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

