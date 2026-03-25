IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms, and rising temperatures across India

India is set to witness a mix weather patterns, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple regions, even as the heat gradually returns.

North India: Light rain, storms in hills and plains

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see light rain or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days.

Plains including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh may receive light rain with thunderstorm activity.

East and northeast: Widespread rainfall activity

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha are also likely to receive scattered rainfall with similar conditions. West and central India: Isolated showers Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms. Parts of central India are expected to remain largely dry, with only limited weather activity. South India: Thunderstorms in several states Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka are likely to see isolated light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Temperature outlook Maximum temperatures are expected to increase across northwest, central, east and west India over the coming days, indicating a return of warmer conditions after recent unseasonal rain.