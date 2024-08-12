Independence Day 2024: Here's how to celebrate with friends and family

India is set to celebrate Independence Day 2024 on August 15 with great enthusiasm and pride to honour the ultimate sacrifice of our freedom fighters. India gained freedom from the British regime after being ruled for over 200 years.

This day celebrates and honours all the people involved in India’s struggle for Independence battle, who bravely fought against the oppressive colonial rule enduring hardship or even sacrificing lives for the nation. Independence Day reminds us of our shared history of struggle and the brotherhood that unites us. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp How to celebrate Independence Day 2024 with family? Flag hoisting ceremony The most important event on Independence Day is the flag hoisting ceremony that takes place in schools, societies, government establishments and even gardens. People come together to celebrate this moment and recite the national anthem, paying homage to the nation's fighter. The event of a flag hoisting ceremony instils patriotism and respect for the nation. People remain silent to honour the brave fighters who sacrificed their lives to honour their memory.

Watch Patriotic Movies

People also celebrate this special day by watching patriotic movies. Many movies or documentaries highlight the struggles of Indian fighters to win the battle of Independence against the British regime. Movies such as Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, Border, and The Legends of Bhagat Singh are some of the movies that share inspiring stories of our brave soldiers and freedom fighters.

Cultural Activities

There are some cultural activities through which people can celebrate Independence Day. These activities include singing patriotic songs, performing dances, reciting poems and stories and many other things. These activities foster a sense of national pride and provide an opportunity to learn more about the diverse culture of the country.

Independence Day Crafts

It is an occasion to showcase your creativity with crafts. Setting up a craft station where some supplies such as coloured papers, paints and glue. Encourage everyone to make Indian flags and tricolour decorations or paint scenes related to Independence. This is a fun and engaging way to spend quality time together while creating beautiful decorations for your home.

More From This Section

Cook Traditional Dishes

No celebration is complete without a delicious feast. People prepare a variety of special meals featuring traditional Indian dishes reflecting the diversity of the country, such as biryani, dosa, samosas, and tricolour sweets. Cooking together can be a fun and bonding experience for the whole family. It is a perfect occasion to enjoy the flavours of India while reflecting on the spirit of the day.

Tree Plantation Drive

One of the best ways to celebrate Independence Day 2024 is by organising a plantation drive asking people to come together to plant in your neighbourhood or even in your garden. Plantation is one of the best ways to contribute to environmental conservation symbolising the growth and progress of the nation.