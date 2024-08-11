Ahead of festive season, automakers accelerate launch plans set to hit mkts

As the festive spirit begins to stir across India, automakers are already stepping into high gear with a series of new vehicle launches set to hit the market. With Independence Day around the corner, several major brands are rolling out their latest offerings to capture consumer attention.

Mahindra is launching the much-anticipated Thar Roxx, a special edition of its popular off-roader. Expected to feature enhanced off-road capabilities, the Thar Roxx is positioned as a vehicle for adventure lovers. Alongside this, Mahindra is also reintroducing the iconic BSA Gold Star bike, merging vintage appeal with modern performance.

Royal Enfield, another heavyweight in the Indian motorcycle market, is preparing to launch the new Classic 350. Known for its timeless design and solid build, the Classic 350 has been a favourite among riders, and this updated version promises to blend retro charm with contemporary upgrades.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors made headlines with the launch of its electric SUV, the Curvv, in the mid-SUV segment. This model is expected to compete in the mid-SUV segment, catering to the growing demand for electric vehicles in India.

Also, earlier this month, Royal Enfield introduced the Guerrilla 450, a rugged new model designed for adventure enthusiasts.

MG Motor India has announced a third electric vehicle for the Indian market. Slated to arrive in mid-September, the new model, called Windsor, is based on the Cloud EV platform. MG has teased a luxurious rear seat package, suggesting that this EV will prioritise comfort and technology, aligning with the brand’s premium positioning.

Industry experts believe this accelerated launch schedule reflects a dynamic market eager to adapt and innovate. Explaining that the pattern of clustered launches leading up to the festival season is a recurring trend, Raghunandhan NL, director of equity research, Nuvama Institutional Equities, stated, “Such launches during this period are not unusual and occur consistently year to year. While there have been significant product launches recently, the overall number of launches from June to August or September this year is not significantly different from last year. Most of the recent launches are routine, with no major 'game-changer' products except for a few meaningful ones like the Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV 3OO.”

With the festive season just around the corner, consumers can expect a range of new models across segments. Citroën’s new model, the Basalt, promises a fresh design perspective, while Hyundai and Kia are also expected to introduce updated versions of their popular SUVs, the Alcazar and Carnival, respectively.

Notable launches from last year include Tata’s Nexon EV, Maruti’s Fronx, and Royal Enfield's Himalayan, all of which have shown significant sales figures.

Anurag Singh, managing director of Primus Partners, described the current automotive market as highly dynamic, with a surge of new model launches providing consumers with a wide array of options. “This accelerated pace of product introductions indicates a strong focus on innovation and consumer preferences. The industry’s trend towards faster development and earlier launches reflects a dynamic market eager to adapt and innovate.”

Traditionally, the festival season has been a prime time for new model unveilings.