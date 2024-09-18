Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India in talks to tackle rising steel imports: Steel minister Kumaraswamy

India in talks to tackle rising steel imports: Steel minister Kumaraswamy

Earlier in the month, Steel Minister Kumaraswamy had said his ministry will try to convince the finance ministry to raise tariffs on steel imports

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy
India, the world's second biggest crude steel producer, was a net importer of steel through the fiscal year ending March 2024, and remained a net importer from April to July (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The steel ministry is in discussions with the finance ministry to explore policy measures aimed at curbing the rising imports of steel, including imposition of a minimum import price and protecting the domestic industry, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

Acknowledging that tackling imports of steel was the "main issue", the steel minister said efforts are also being made to strengthen the domestic alloy industry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asked if we can expect a Minimum Import Price on steel, the minister said: "Definitely, we will convince the finance ministry. Already preliminary discussion is going on. I have confidence we will convince. To strengthen (the industry) how we have to implement the duties that (decision) we will take".

He also asserted that he is determined to breathe life into Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, which has been facing protests from various parties against the proposed privatisation of its Visakhapatnam steel plant.

"RINL challenge is there. The protest is going on in RINL since last 1.5 years but I'm trying to give re-life to RINL. I am not going to let down," said Kumaraswamy.

The minister for steel and heavy industries was speaking on the sidelines of an event here.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India overtakes China for first time ever in key MSCI equities index

EV tariffs will damage Germany, China: Chinese commerce minister

IMF postpones scheduled consultations with Russia citing technical issues

Inside US push to steer Vietnam's subsea cable plans away from China

Two dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca downgraded to tropical storm

Topics :ChinaSteel producersSouth Korea

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story