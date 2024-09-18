India in talks to tackle rising steel imports: Steel minister Kumaraswamy

The steel ministry is in discussions with the finance ministry to explore policy measures aimed at curbing the rising imports of steel, including imposition of a minimum import price and protecting the domestic industry, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

Acknowledging that tackling imports of steel was the "main issue", the steel minister said efforts are also being made to strengthen the domestic alloy industry.

Asked if we can expect a Minimum Import Price on steel, the minister said: "Definitely, we will convince the finance ministry. Already preliminary discussion is going on. I have confidence we will convince. To strengthen (the industry) how we have to implement the duties that (decision) we will take".