India's exports contract 9.3% in Aug to $34.7 bn amid weak global demand

India’s merchandise exports contracted 9.3 per cent to $34.7 billion in August due to muted global demand and geopolitical challenges, data released by the commerce department showed.

Imports, on the other hand, rose 3.3 per cent to $64.4 billion during the month, leading to a trade deficit of $29.65 billion.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that a huge slowdown in China, falling petroleum prices, recession in Europe and transportation and logistics-related challenges have affected merchandise exports.

During the first three months of the financial year (April-June), exports, outbound shipments from India witnessed 5.8 per cent growth year-on-year at $109.9 billion.