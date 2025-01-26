India, Indonesia sign MOUs on health, renew one on maritime security

The visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Delhi witnessed the signing and renewal of five Memorandums of Understanding on wide-ranging fields, including health, traditional medicine and maritime security.

MoU on Health Cooperation was signed between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Health, Indonesia.

The MoU on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and BAKAMLA, Indonesia was renewed.

Another MoU was signed in the field of Traditional Medicine Quality Assurance between the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, which comes under the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also signed an MOU on Cooperation in the Fields of Digital Development with Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs, Indonesia.

A Cultural Exchange Program was also signed between the Union Ministry of Culture and Indonesia's Ministry of Culture, for the time period 2025-28, as per the statement.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India. He will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as its Chief Guest at Kartvya Path today.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations will also see Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), that embodies discipline and military tradition.

This unique blend of military music and noble values reflects the spirit and honour of the academy.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors like defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and commitment towards alleviating poverty and helping the marginalised while affirming that he himself learnt a lot from him in the few days.

The Indonesian President, who is on his first state visit to India, said he is proud to be in India and further wished "prosperity, peace, and greatness" for the people of India in the coming years.

Speaking at the special banquet, Subianto said, "I am very proud to be here (in India)...I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitments...His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the marginalized, and helping the weakest part of your society, is an inspiration for us."

"I would like to wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I would like to see Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends," he added.

Subianto will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path in the national capital on Sunday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said that Murmu recalled that 75 years ago, then Indonesian President Sukarno attended India's Republic Day as the Chief Guest.

President Prabowo was received by President Droupadi Murmu at the special banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

President Murmu thanked President Subianto for accepting the invitation to grace India's Republic Day celebration as Chief Guest. She recalled that 75 years ago, President Sukarno of Indonesia was Chief Guest on our very first Republic Day in 1950. This is a reflection of the long-standing ties and strong democratic traditions between India and Indonesia.