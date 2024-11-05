Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India proposes merging regional rural banks to help them shore up capital

India proposes merging regional rural banks to help them shore up capital

The planned mergers would result in one regional rural bank in each state, according to a banker

bank
Collectively, these banks had deposits of 6.6 trillion rupees ($78.46 billion) and advances of 4.7 trillion rupees as of March 31, 2024
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian government has proposed merging regional rural banks to reduce their number to 28 from 43, which could help these lenders cut costs and shore up their capital base, according to a government document dated Nov. 4 that was reviewed by Reuters.

Regional rural banks provide credit to small farmers, agricultural labourers and businesses in rural areas but have suffered from inadequate access to capital and technology.

Collectively, these banks had deposits of 6.6 trillion rupees ($78.46 billion) and advances of 4.7 trillion rupees as of March 31, 2024.

The planned mergers would result in one regional rural bank in each state, according to a banker.

The federal finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Government-owned lenders still control more than half of India's banking sector in terms of assets.

More From This Section

Finance Commission grants released for RLBs in Haryana, Tripura, Mizoram

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

SC overturns 1978 ruling, strikes down State's power to seize pvt property

SC upholds UP Madarsa Act but terms degree provision 'unconstitutional'

Centre issues notice to Wikipedia over 'bias and inaccuracies' concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has tried to consolidate such lenders to improve efficiency and reduce their reliance on government capital infusions.

Regional rural banks are 50% owned by the federal government, 35% by sponsor or scheduled banks and 15% by state governments.

India started consolidating the sector in 2004-05, reducing the number of regional rural banks from 196 to 43 in 2020-21.

The latest proposal includes merging two regional banks in the poll-bound western state of Maharashtra and four lenders in southern Andhra Pradesh state, among others, the document showed. ($1 = 84.1160 Indian rupees)

 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Microlenders under RBI lens for 'netting off' loans; all you need to know

Cong raises alarm as SBI decides to pick equity in debt-laden infra firm

The shift: Households turn net borrowers from banks, says BCG report

Banks' borrowings in India crosses Rs 9 trillion-mark in July: RBI

SBI Q1 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 17,035 crore; NPA at 2.21%

Topics :Banks borrowingsMerger of banksBanks merger

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story