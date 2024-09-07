Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / The shift: Households turn net borrowers from banks, says BCG report

The shift: Households turn net borrowers from banks, says BCG report

The report highlighted that unsecured lending as a proportion of GDP in India is as high as it is in the United States

While household deposits as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) came down to 4.1 per cent in 2023 from 6.1 per cent a decade back, borrowings by them during this period moved up from 3.3 per cent to 5.8 per cent, according to a report by man
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Subrata Panda
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 12:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
While household deposits as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) came down to 4.1 per cent in 2023 from 6.1 per cent a decade back, borrowings by them during this period moved up from 3.3 per cent to 5.8 per cent, according to a report by management consultancy BCG. The report highlighted that unsecured lending as a proportion of GDP in India is as high as it is in the United States. Meanwhile, the report indicated that households are increasingly shifting from physical to financial assets, and bank deposits are ceding space to pension, small savings, insurance, and capital market. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Finance ministry plans 'One State, One RRB' policy to boost efficiency

Banks to set up a Unified Recovery Interface to enhance efficiency

Sanjeev Mehta quits Standard Chartered Bank, set to launch new venture

Banks facing challenge in getting cyber security talent: SBI chairman

Premium

Root of C-D mismatch: Major banks aren't competing for savings deposits

Topics :Banking sectorHousehold debtGDPBanks borrowings

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story