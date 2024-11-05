Finance Commission grants released for RLBs in Haryana, Tripura, Mizoram

The Centre has released the first installment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to rural local bodies in Tripura and Haryana, and a second installment in Mizoram, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj said in Tripura, untied grants totalling Rs 31.40 crore and tied grants of Rs 47.10 crore have been released for all 1,260 rural local bodies (RLBs), including traditional local bodies, 40 block advisory committees and 587 village committees.

Untied grants are utilised by RLBs for location-specific needs, except for salaries and other establishment costs. Tied grants are used for basic services such as sanitation, maintaining Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Haryana has received untied grants amounting to Rs. 194.867 crores. These funds have been disbursed for 18 eligible district panchayats, 139 block panchayats and 5,911 gram panchayats in the state, the Panchayati Raj ministry said in its statement.

Mizoram received untied and tied grants of Rs 14.20 crore and Rs 21.30 crore, respectively. These funds have been disbursed to all 834 village councils, including those in Autonomous District Council areas, it said.

The ministry said the Finance Commission grants aim to make the Panchayati Raj Institutions and RLBs more capable, accountable, and self-reliant.

More From This Section

"Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', this initiative supports inclusive growth and participatory democracy, vital for the development of the country," it added.

The Centre, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends the release of 15th Finance Commission grants to states for Rural Local Bodies, which are then released by the Ministry of Finance, the statement said.

The allocated grants are released in two installments in a financial year, it added.