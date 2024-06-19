Home / India News / India's coal-based power demand rise by 7.3%, at all-time high: Govt

India's coal-based power demand rise by 7.3%, at all-time high: Govt

Peak demand for power in India's hot, arid northern plains hit a record earlier this week, even as the government said it continues to implement measures to meet high energy consumption

energy, electricity
More than 75 per cent of India's power generation was from coal in 2023. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's demand for coal-based power has risen by 7.3 per cent this fiscal year to an all-time high, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Peak demand for power in India's hot, arid northern plains hit a record earlier this week, even as the government said it continues to implement measures to meet high energy consumption.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal temperatures for June in the northwest and central parts of the country, making it one of the longest heatwave spells.

Cumulative coal production stood at 207.48 million tonnes as of June 16, a growth of 9.27 per cent from the same period last year, the government said in a release.

More than 75 per cent of India's power generation was from coal in 2023, while gas-fired plants have accounted for only about 2 per cent in recent years, largely because of the high cost of gas relative to coal.

"The Ministry of Coal is fully committed to ramp up coal production and transportation, ensuring power plants have ample reserves to meet the surge in electricity demand," the release said.

 

 

Also Read

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Heatwave crisis: Mercury at record high in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends CM Kejriwal's custody till July 3

Children were sent to distillery by school bus: NCPCR chief on MP case

After SC's stay order, Bombay HC permits 'Hamare Baarah' release after cuts

Lawrence Bishnoi's video call from Gujarat jail to Pak gangster goes viral

PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Coal minesIndia Meteorological Departmentelectricity sectorHeatwavessummer heat

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story