India's G20 millets initiative MAHARISHI faces roadblock from China

India’s Group of Twenty (G20) millets initiative, MAHARISHI, has encountered a Chinese roadblock, hindering its inclusion in the G20 declaration aimed at strengthening research collaboration for millets.

While the Sanskrit acronym MAHARISHI (Millets And OtHer Ancient Grains International ReSearcH Initiative) was featured in the outcome document released following the G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in April, it was conspicuously absent in the Chair’s summary released after the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ meeting in June.



An Indian G20 delegate said, “China has raised objections to the Sanskrit short form of the millets initiative, though it doesn’t have a problem with the proposal itself. We may have to exclude the acronym from the joint declaration.”

MACS had said that MAHARISHI would facilitate research collaboration on climate-resilient and nutritious grains, including millets and other underutilised grains.



“This will supplement the efforts undertaken under the International Year of Millets 2023 programme initiated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly,” it added.

However, without mentioning the short form, the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ outcome document stated, “We appreciate India’s initiatives for the G20’s concrete deliverables — the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition 2023 and the 12th G20 MACS international initiative for research on millets and other ancient grains aimed at enhancing global food security and nutrition.”



Previously, China had raised objections to the use of the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in G20 ministerial outcome documents, arguing that Sanskrit is not recognised as an official language by the UN.

On August 11, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified in a press briefing that the working language of the G20 meetings remains English.



He stated, “As you are aware, the theme of our G20 Presidency in English is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. This is based on our civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which has received widespread support and permeates many of the initiatives that India has brought to the G20 agenda, and this also finds reflection in the G20 logo, which has the words in Sanskrit as well as in English.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed significant emphasis on promoting millets, affectionately calling them “Shree Anna”.



A millet-based menu has been a constant feature at G20-related events during India’s Presidency. Additionally, spouses of G20 leaders are scheduled to visit the verdant campus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Pusa Road in West Delhi later this week to enjoy a meal featuring millet dishes prepared by renowned chefs from across the country.

The secretariat for the millets research initiative is proposed to be located at the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad, with technical support from the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, One CGIAR, international organisations, and research institutions.



The MACS outcome document said, “Achieving impact across multiple grains is difficult due to dispersed efforts. To address this problem, a framework must be developed that can be applied to the grains under this initiative.”

The initiative also intends to collaborate with public and private organisations, making efforts to advance research on these grains. It also aims to establish mechanisms to connect researchers and institutions working on identified grain crops to enhance the dissemination of research findings and identify research gaps and needs.