Home / India News / Indian Navy enhances Arabian Sea surveillance after vessel attacks

Indian Navy enhances Arabian Sea surveillance after vessel attacks

A commercial crude oil tanker, MV Sai Baba, that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy has significantly enhanced its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.

Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23, triggering security concerns as the incident came amid Iran-backed Houthi militants launching strikes on several commercial ships.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Another commercial crude oil tanker, MV Sai Baba, that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day.

"The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea," the Navy said.

It also referred to a recent piracy incident on merchant ship MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast.

"The piracy incident on MV Ruen, approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast, and recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar, indicate a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone)," the Navy said in a statement.

"In response to these incidents, Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in Central/North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels," it said.

"Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident," the Navy said.

It said aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft has been enhanced to have a complete maritime domain awareness.

Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard, it said.

"The overall situation is being closely monitored by Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies. Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region," it said.

Also Read

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate, de-addiction campaign in Kolkata

Israeli-linked oil tanker seized off the coast of Aden, Yemen: Report

14567 to be dialed for homeless elderlies in winter: UP social welfare dept

US forces shoot down ballistic missiles in Red Sea, kills Houthi rebels

People finding various channels to express joy on Ram Temple opening: PM

3,000 CAPF troops to move from Odisha to Chhattisgarh to end Naxalism

PM urges people to share creations on Ram Temple, Ayodhya on social media

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyGulf of AdenArabian Seacontainer vessel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story