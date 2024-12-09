Indian workers lead global South in adapting to AI, tech revolution: Study

Over 70 per cent of Indian professionals actively seeking opportunities to upskill have made India a global leader in technological adaptation, according to the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC).

The dynamic nature of India’s job market, where artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation are becoming integral, drives this proactive stance, stated the report titled Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labor Market.

GLMC is a leading global forum for workforce development and labour market insights.

The report also noted that the urgency to reskill due to technological advancements is a shared concern among Indian workers, with 55 per cent fearing that their skills could become partially or fully obsolete within the next five years.

This places India in line with the global trend, where similar concerns are expressed by 61 per cent in Brazil and 60 per cent in China, compared to lower levels in developed markets such as the UK (44 per cent) and Australia (43 per cent).

The report further highlighted that climate change is one of the reasons for the rise in skills development in key sectors. Climate change is a more significant driver of upskilling or reskilling in India, with 32 per cent of respondents identifying it as a factor influencing their reskilling decisions in the next five years. This aligns with countries like China (41 per cent) and Vietnam (36 per cent) but contrasts with countries such as the UK (14 per cent) and the USA (18 per cent), where climate change has a comparatively lower impact on skills development priorities.

Interestingly, the report found that education and training systems need to catch up in their capacity to adapt to evolving skill requirements. Among countries, dissatisfaction was highest among respondents from China (36 per cent) and India (28 per cent).

About 19 per cent of respondents felt the current educational system was out of step with the new skills context, a view particularly shared among 21 per cent of those in younger age groups (18–34) and among a higher proportion of the most educated—20 per cent with a Bachelor’s degree and 24 per cent for those with a Master’s degree or PhD.

Barriers to upskilling or reskilling remain consistent globally, with Indian respondents citing lack of time (40 per cent) and financial constraints (38 per cent) as primary challenges. Similar patterns are observed in Brazil, where 43 per cent report lack of time and 39 per cent financial constraints, and in South Africa, where 45 per cent and 42 per cent respectively cite these barriers.

In contrast, respondents in developed markets like Norway and the UK report fewer obstacles. In Norway, only 27 per cent cite lack of time and 28 per cent financial constraints, while in the UK, the figures are 31 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, reflecting the impact of stronger support systems in these countries. These variations highlight the differing levels of accessibility and institutional support across global regions.

Surprisingly, respondents from Saudi Arabia (35 per cent) and India (31 per cent) demonstrated higher confidence in their governments when it comes to support for upskilling. Globally, trust in government support for upskilling is at a low of 20 per cent.