Over 100 global firms to showcase innovations at Bharat battery show in Jan

Over 100 global firms from countries like the US, Japan, China and India will showcase cutting-edge innovations at the Bharat Battery Show in January 2025.

The second edition of the Bharat Battery Show (as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025) is shaping up very well with the global participation of companies from various countries, a statement said.

According to the statement, a Singaporean delegation will visit the global expo to explore Indian market opportunities.

Bharat Mobility, led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is a landmark event. It is set to bring together over 1,000 exhibitors and attract more than 5,00,000 visitors from over 50 countries, it added.

Over 100 global companies from the US, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, and India will showcase cutting-edge innovations at the Bharat Battery Show, the statement said.

The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), a prominent industry partner for the mega event, will play a key role by hosting the Bharat Battery Show, a global expo on batteries and charging focused on lithium-ion batteries, battery components, BMS, testing solutions, raw materials, supply chain solutions, manufacturing equipment, recycling solutions, charging infra and battery swapping solutions.

This initiative highlights India's advancements in energy storage and positions the country as a central player in the global mobility revolution.

Leading battery ecosystem players will be showcasing their innovative products and solutions during the show.

Bharat Battery Show will be collocated with the Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from January 19 to 21, 2025.

IESA president Debi Prasad Dash said, "The event will feature dedicated pavilions focusing on critical sectors, including the Battery Tech Pavilion, Supply Chain Pavilion, and Charging Infra Pavilion, curated by IESA to underscore India's growing capabilities in energy storage, sustainability, and clean mobility".

Many industry leaders are set to unveil groundbreaking technologies and products at the event, further advancing India's role in the global battery and charging landscape.

The Bharat Battery Show is going to be the biggest launch pad for key innovative products and solutions from across the globe.

IESA will also be organising the 4th edition of the India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit (IBMSCS) on January 16-17 and India's first battery recycling & second life-focused conference called India Battery Recycling & Re-Use Summit (IBRRS) on January 18 at New Delhi as pre-conference to this global expo.

With IESA's pivotal role and government support, the Bharat Battery Show promises to be a groundbreaking event, serving as a launch pad for innovations that will define the future of global mobility.

IESA is a leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and emerging technologies in India.

Founded in 2012, by Customized Energy Solutions (CES), IESA's vision is to make India a global hub for R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of advanced energy storage, e-mobility, and green hydrogen technologies.