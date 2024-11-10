Govt plans to integrate Gati Shakti portal with e-Shram database

The government is planning to integrate the e-Shram portal database of over 300 million unorganised workers with the Gati Shakti portal to improve logistics planning and increase employment opportunities for the locals.

The move is also expected to reduce skill gap and help nodal agencies plan their workforce requirements better as on several times projects face delay or the cost escalates due to the non-availability of suitable workers in a specific location.

“Once, the database consisting millions of unorganised workers is projected onto the Gati Shakti portal , nodal agencies could easily see the availability of the skilled and unskilled workers and plan their workforce requirements with ease. While most of the workers registered on the portal are engaged in agriculture, a large number of workers who are proficient in skills such as masonry, carpentry, plumbing are also registered,” the official said.

Launched in August 2021, e-Shram portal is a national database of unorganised workers including skilled and unskilled workers.

The portal has details such as name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill type of the workers. The latest data shows that the database has over 303 million unorganised workers engaged in over 400 different occupations across the country.

On the other hand, the Gati Shakti portal contains extensive data related to India’s social and economic infrastructure.

The three-year old comprehensive digital platform brings together key ministries, including railways, highways, shipping, coal, among others, to enable integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, with the idea to improve connectivity, enhance Indian businesses’ competitiveness, attract foreign investments and boost economic growth.

As of now, over 1,530 data layers from 44 central ministries have been uploaded on the portal.

An email query sent to the commerce ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.

Last week, Business Standard reported that a high level government panel is slated to soon take a call on allowing limited sharing of the Gati Shakti National Masterplan data with the private sector.

Currently, only state and central government ministries and departments can access the digital portal for detailed planning and timely implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

“Even private players who will have access to the masterplan portal will find this integration beneficial as they also complain about the lack of skilled workers in a location. Using the e-Shram portal, they will be able to plan their workforce requirements. They could easily map the geographical spread and availability of workers then. Additionally, it will also help workers to know about the job opportunities available for their skillset,” the official added.