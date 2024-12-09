Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE news: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, students sent home

BS Web Team New Delhi
School,Delhi Schools
New Delhi: Media personnel outside Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
More than 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning via email, Delhi Police said. , "I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs," the email read, according to an ANI report.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the temperature in Delhi is expected to fall to 3 degrees Celsius this week. A cold wave is also expected to affect the northern parts of the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, till December 14.  The Maharashtra government plans to submit a proposal to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to include the famous Lonar Lake in Buldhana district in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, officials have said. The move aims to elevate the site as a global hub for tourism and research, besides boosting its conservation, they saidBuldhana District Collector Kiran Patil said the proposal is in its final stage. "We will submit it once it is polished. Unlike other UNESCO sites, Lonar Lake presents a unique mix of several categories. It is a geographical and scientific wonder, formed from a meteor impact, he said.

The elections to municipal corporations, councils and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab will be held on December 21, the state's poll body has announced. State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said the model code of conduct has come into force in the concerned areas and all the necessary arrangements have been completed to conduct fair, free and peaceful elections. The polling will be held on December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and the counting of votes will be done on the same day at the polling station itself, after the completion of polling of votes, he said. State Election Commissioner Chaudhary said that the nomination filing process will start on December 9 and the last date will be December 12 while the scrutiny will be done on December 13 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed as December 14.

Officials from the Delhi police have stated that over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail. Taking this into account, the school administrations have sent the students back home. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday and prayed for her long life and good health. Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons. She is a Rajya Sabha MP and chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

The Maharashtra government plans to submit a proposal to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to include the famous Lonar Lake in Buldhana district in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, officials have said."We will submit it once it is polished. Unlike other UNESCO sites, Lonar Lake presents a unique mix of several categories. It is a geographical and scientific wonder, formed from a meteor impact,” Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil  said.

Two private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6:15 am.
First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

