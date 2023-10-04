Home / India News / Indo-Gangetic plain continues to battle pollution despite NCAP: Report

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been deployed in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution, but the problem persists

Nitin Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
The Indo-Gangetic Plain remains besieged by persistent pollution, despite initiatives under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), according to a report by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends. Released on Wednesday, the study reveals that seven of the top 10 most polluted cities lie within this plain, covering areas in Delhi-NCR and Bihar.

Cities named in this alarming list include Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut from the NCR region, as well as Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been deployed in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution, but the problem persists.

Delhi retains its unfortunate distinction as the country's most polluted city. Data shows that from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the city registered PM2.5 levels of 100.1 μg/m3, which is 3.3 times the limit specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and a staggering 20 times the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended limit.

PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, serves as a critical parameter to gauge the health impact of air pollution. Data on this is accessible via NCAP, which has set a target to cut PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 40 per cent, based on 2017 figures, by 2026.

Although Delhi's air quality improved by 4 per cent from the previous year, Patna saw a concerning 24 per cent deterioration. Other cities like Nalbari in Assam, Asansol in West Bengal, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh also ranked high on the pollution scale.

The report states that factors such as stubble burning, firecrackers, cooler temperatures, and minimal rainfall contribute to a spike in pollution in cities like Delhi during winter.

In contrast, Aizawl in Mizoram reported the country's cleanest air, with a PM2.5 concentration of 11 μg/m3. Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka and Mandikhera in Haryana followed closely. However, even these levels surpassed the WHO's safety threshold, though they stayed within the CPCB's recommended limit.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, observed that cities within the Indo-Gangetic Plain have seen improvements. But she noted, “The gravity of the pollution in these cities means they still report the country's highest PM levels.”

Zooming out, another study titled “The State of Global Air Quality Funding 2023” emphasises the chronic lack of financial resources allocated to counter air pollution. Shockingly, only 1 per cent of global development funds are directed at projects to tackle this issue, even as air pollution is responsible for 70 lakh deaths annually.

Between 2015 and 2021, India and Nepal collectively received less than 1 per cent of the $17.3 billion international funding against air pollution. In stark contrast, countries like China, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Mongolia, and Pakistan garnered a significant 86 per cent of these funds. This funding imbalance underlines the urgent necessity for increased financial backing and international cooperation to address air pollution.

Rank* City State Oct 2021-Sep 2022 Oct 2022-Sep 2023 % change
1 Delhi  Delhi 103.9 100.1 -4
2 Patna Bihar 80.7 99.7 24
3 Muzaffarpur Bihar 87.4 95.4 9
4 Faridabad Haryana 101.5 89 -12
5 Noida Uttar Pradesh 89.5 79.1 -12
6 Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 104.6 78.3 -25
7 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 86.7 76.9 -11
8 Nalbari Assam NA** 75.6 NA
9 Asansol West Bengal 49.7 74 49
10 Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 43.1 71.8 66
           
  *Annual ranking of NCAP city based on PM2.5 levels. Monitors recorded data for >70 per cent of the time for both years. ** Data not available

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

