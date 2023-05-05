Insurance cover to benefit 2 million cattle rearers in Rajasthan



Livestock accounts for 8-9 per cent of state GDP. Looking at the importance of animal husbandry in the economy of Rajasthan, the state government is providing schemes, including recently launched insurance cover for milch cattle.



An official of the Animal Husbandry Department said the chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, in the 2023-24 Budget announced the measure. In inflation-relief camps, or “Mehangai Rahat” camps, a scheme of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, launched on April 24 and slated to continue till June 30, those in cattle rearing are being provided insurance cover of Rs 40,000 each for two milch cows under the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana.



The scheme is free for rearers with an annual income up to Rs 8 lakh a year, while those earning more have to pay Rs 200 per animal per annum. Giving details, the official said according to the scheme, Rs 750 crore would be spent a year and more than 2 million cattle rearers would benefit from it.



She said when the lumpy skin disease was raging among cattle, her cows died. Poni, a cattle rearer in Jodhpur, said she got the benefit of the scheme quickly, and without a lot of formalities at that.



Ajay Meena, who lies in a small village near Jaipur, said he went to the inflation-relief camp, where he came to know about the scheme and applied for it. “It is a big relief now,” she said.

“Earlier I used to be worried about my cattle, but now with cattle insurance, I should be able to take care of them.”