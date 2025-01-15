Investigation confirms bird flu as cause of cranes' death in Jaisalmer

An investigation report from a laboratory in Bhopal on Wednesday revealed that the Demoiselle cranes found dead recently in Jaisalmer had died from bird flu, an official said.

The Jaisalmer district administration has declared the Luneri pond area of Degrai Oran an infected hotspot and is taking effective steps to prevent the spread of the infection, officials said.

On January 11, the bodies of six cranes were found in the pond area of Degrai Oran, followed by the discovery of two more dead cranes on January 12.

The viscera of all eight dead birds were sent to Nishad Lab in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) for examination and the reoport received on Wednesday confirmed that bird flu was the cause of death.

A joint team from the Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department, and Medical Department has been formed to monitor the situation.

Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Jaisalmer, Dr Umesh Wrangatiwar, said that there is a complete ban on the movement of the general public and animals in the hotspot area.

Jaisalmer district collector Pratap Singh also held a meeting with the officials of all the concerned departments and noted that the concern about the spread of bird flu among migratory birds has increased.

Experts warn that the infection could also spread from birds to humans.

Given this risk, the general public has been advised to stay alert and follow the administration's instructions, Singh said.

He added that the administration is making every effort to control the bird flu situation, with special monitoring in the affected area and awareness campaigns for the public.