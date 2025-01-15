Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand chief secy urges officials to resolve coal block issues

The officials confirmed that four coal blocks - Rajhara in Palamu, Tubed in Latehar, and two blocks in Hazaribagh, namely Badam and Moitra - are now in a position to commence mining operations

Coal
She said that as soon as these coal blocks become operational. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Wednesday directed officials concerned to resolve issues hindering the commencement of operations of 34 coal blocks allocated by the government.

She said that as soon as these coal blocks become operational, the economic activities would lead to the creation of job opportunities and an increase in the state's revenue.

Tiwari was chairing a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the problems of the allocated coal blocks.

During the meeting, it was found that most of the issues are related to land acquisition, rate calculations, compensation, forest clearances and land transfers, besides streams, rivers, and roads passing through the coal block areas. Some places were also facing law and order challenges, according to an official release.

The chief secretary asked the deputy commissioners of the districts concerned to resolve the issues in a stipulated time.

The officials confirmed that four coal blocks - Rajhara in Palamu, Tubed in Latehar, and two blocks in Hazaribagh, namely Badam and Moitra - are now in a position to commence mining operations within a week.

Additionally, the issues with nine other coal blocks have nearly been resolved, and their operations are expected to start soon, they said.

Tiwari asked the representatives of the allocated coal blocks to provide necessary documents to the departments concerned and district administration on time.

She urged them to coordinate with the administration to resolve the operational issues.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

