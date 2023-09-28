IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

As Manipur continues to battle a fresh round of violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday repatriated a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who cracked the Pulwama terror attack case, to the northeastern state.

Rakesh Balwal, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is of Manipur cadre posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre has ordered Balwal's premature repatriation to send him to the northeastern state that has been gripped with violence since May this year.

What is happening in Manipur?

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur this week over the brutal killings of two students who went missing in July.

The two students – Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20) – are suspected to have been killed by Kuki militants, according to the Imphal police. Their last location was traced to a tourist spot in the Churachandpur district on July 6.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, over 1,000 students from various city colleges and schools started a "peace march" seeking justice and punishment for the killing of the duo from the city's Haoground Singjamei area. When the rally was two km away from Chief Minister N Biren Singh's bungalow, security forces intervened and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.





Also Read: Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched Over 40 students were injured in protests on Tuesday, with videos showing security forces resorting to baton charging and firing tear gas shells to disperse them.

Hours after the violence, the Manipur government reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days.

The state government also declared the entire state a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six months in the wake of the prevailing law and order situation.

On the recent killings of two students, CM Biren Singh assured action against the perpetrators.

In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.



To further expedite this crucial… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 26, 2023