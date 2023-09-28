Home / India News / IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur this week over the brutal killings of two students who went missing on July 6

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter: @SrinagarPolice

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As Manipur continues to battle a fresh round of violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday repatriated a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who cracked the Pulwama terror attack case, to the northeastern state.

Rakesh Balwal, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is of Manipur cadre posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre has ordered Balwal's premature repatriation to send him to the northeastern state that has been gripped with violence since May this year.

What is happening in Manipur?


Fresh violence erupted in Manipur this week over the brutal killings of two students who went missing in July.

The two students – Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20) – are suspected to have been killed by Kuki militants, according to the Imphal police. Their last location was traced to a tourist spot in the Churachandpur district on July 6.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, over 1,000 students from various city colleges and schools started a "peace march" seeking justice and punishment for the killing of the duo from the city's Haoground Singjamei area. When the rally was two km away from Chief Minister N Biren Singh's bungalow, security forces intervened and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Over 40 students were injured in protests on Tuesday, with videos showing security forces resorting to baton charging and firing tear gas shells to disperse them.

Also Read: Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

Hours after the violence, the Manipur government reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days.

The state government also declared the entire state a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six months in the wake of the prevailing law and order situation.

On the recent killings of two students, CM Biren Singh assured action against the perpetrators.

In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.

To further expedite this crucial…

— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) September 26, 2023

The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and a team headed by the agency's special director Ajay Bhatnagar is investigating the case.

Also Read: CRPF to give cover to CBI teams visiting violence-hit areas of Manipur

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Why peace and stability remain elusive in Manipur

Jharkhand: Naxalite wanted in several cases arrested in Hazaribag

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front retains DUTA president post

Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched

Tripura CM Saha highlights state, central govt development initiatives

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurManipur govtBiren SinghAFSPAviolence in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story