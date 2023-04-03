Home / India News / Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes Monday said the difficulties being faced by traders in paying customs duties in the newly launched upgraded duty payments systems will be resolved at the earliest

New Delhi
Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) on Monday said the difficulties being faced by traders in paying customs duties in the newly launched upgraded duty payments systems will be resolved at the earliest.

In a tweet, the CBIC said it has noted difficulties being faced by members of the trade in making duty payments over the customs automated system.

An upgraded and modern system of payment is live since April 1.

"Our technical teams are working overtime to fix some teething issues and the problems being temporarily noticed will be resolved at the earliest," the CBIC tweeted.

Topics :Customs dutyTraders

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Also Read

CBIC asks taxmen to recover lower dues from firms under insolvency

Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Customs dept monitoring toy imports, newer modus operandi adopted: CBIC

Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority logs record growth in container traffic

Soren launches TCIL's Rs 2,000 crore expansion project in Jamshedpur

Nabard projects 25% jump in priority sector loans in Maha at Rs 6.34 trn

Atishi hits back at BJP over claims of 'poor results' of Delhi govt schools

Covid-19 pandemic: Noida DM reviews situation as active cases near 150

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story