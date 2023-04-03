Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) on Monday said the difficulties being faced by traders in paying customs duties in the newly launched upgraded duty payments systems will be resolved at the earliest.

In a tweet, the CBIC said it has noted difficulties being faced by members of the trade in making duty payments over the customs automated system.

An upgraded and modern system of payment is live since April 1.

"Our technical teams are working overtime to fix some teething issues and the problems being temporarily noticed will be resolved at the earliest," the CBIC tweeted.