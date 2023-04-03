Home / India News / Atishi hits back at BJP over claims of 'poor results' of Delhi govt schools

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday slammed the BJP for spreading misinformation and concocting lies about the results of city government-run schools

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday slammed the BJP for "spreading misinformation" and "concocting lies" about the results of city government-run schools.

She was reacting to claims by the saffron party that 50 out of every 100 students studying in Delhi government schools dropped out in class 10 and that a similar dropout pattern was seen in classes 11 and 12.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also alleged that teachers were forced to write answers in almost blank answer sheets of below average students, especially in multiple choice questions section, and then pass them with minimum 33 per cent marks.

In a statement, Atishi said the BJP is not concerned about the pitiable condition of the government schools in states ruled by it, adding that these schools function with classrooms made of tin sheds and in the absence of basic facilities.

The Arvind Kejriwal government is doing everything in its control to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi and children over here have been leaving private schools to join the state-run institutes," she noted.

"Therefore, the BJP has nothing else to do besides spreading misinformation about our schools... if these (BJP) leaders were themselves educated, they would have been able to read the order of the Department of Education (DoE)," she said.

The minister said if the BJP leaders had read the order of the DoE, they would have understood that there is a very simple process of rechecking of papers.

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the self-acclaimed education model of the Kejriwal government has failed and the feedback coming from government school teachers fully exposes the model's "failure".

... it is shocking to know from the Delhi government school teachers as well as from news reports that this year, the result of class 9 and 11 is so poor that the Education Directorate had to issue a circular asking teachers to review the answer sheets of students to increase the number of successful students, by April 6, the BJP said in a statement.

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

