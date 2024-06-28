It's Jairam Ramesh's view, not Congress: Sam Pitroda on 'assurance' remark

Sam Pitroda, who has been reinstated as the chief of the Indian Overseas Congress following a period of controversy, responded on Thursday to remarks made by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh had earlier suggested that Pitroda had assured party leadership of avoiding further controversies, a statement Pitroda clarified did not reflect the party’s collective stance.

In an interview with NDTV, Pitroda, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, differentiated between personal views and party positions, "The Congress is not saying that. Jairam is saying that. What Jairam says is Jairam's view, it is not necessarily the party's view. It is okay for Jairam to say that and I respect it. I have to do what I have to do. In the process, I am entitled to make mistakes."

Pitroda’s return to leadership comes after a period of intense scrutiny during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, triggered by his remarks on inheritance tax and a comment regarding people from northeastern India, both of which triggered controversy. Clarifying his intentions, Pitroda explained, “I wasn’t proposing an inheritance tax. My comment about people from the northeast was merely highlighting our diversity.”

Addressing another contentious remark, Pitroda clarified, “There was nothing racial in saying that ‘we came from Africa’.”

Commenting on Pitroda’s reinstatement, party leader Jairam Ramesh had explained the rationale behind his return saying, “The Congress President has reappointed him on the assurance that he will not in future leave room for such controversies to arise.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, reacted sharply to Pitroda’s reinstatement. It slammed the Congress for what the party perceived as a poll gimmick.

“As Prime Minister Modi anticipated, the Congress’ sacking of Sam Pitroda was merely an election gimmick. He has now been reinstated as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party and its leaders,” the BJP wrote on X.