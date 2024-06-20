Modi govt cannot conduct exams without leaks, frauds, alleges Congress

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Congress on Thursday said every year he conducts a "grand tamasha" of what he calls 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' and yet his government cannot even conduct an examination without leaks and frauds.

The opposition party also asked the prime minister if he would "leak pe speak".

The Union Education Ministry late on Wednesday night ordered cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said every year the PM conducts a "grand tamasha of what he calls 'Pareeksha pe Charcha'."



"Yet, his government cannot even conduct an examination without leaks and frauds," he added.

Ramesh said the NEET UG 2024 Examination faces very serious questions that even the Education Minister has been forced to acknowledge.

The integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is under severe doubt, he said.

Now the UGC-NET conducted just the day before yesterday has been cancelled last night, he said.

In fact, the government has been ruinous for India's education system with the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) making a complete mockery of Class XII exams, Ramesh said.

The professionalism of NCERT, UGC, and CBSE has been destroyed, he claimed.

"The New Education Policy of 2020, rather than preparing India's education system for the future, only serves as the Nagpur Education Policy 2020," he alleged.

"This is the legacy of the MA in Entire Political Science. Will he ever 'Leak pe Speak?'" Ramesh said.

Soon after the cancellation of UGC-NET, the Congress on Wednesday dubbed the Modi government as "paper leak government" and asked whether the education minister would take responsibility now.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET, and asked when will Prime Minister hold "NEET pareeksha pe charcha".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government after the Education Ministry ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET and asked for accountability to be fixed.