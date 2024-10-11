J-K admin amends Civil Services Rules to set up Services Selection Board

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday amended the Civil Services Rules to provide for the setting up of Services Selection Board for recruitment of non-gazetted staff, including Class IV employees.

"There shall be constituted a Service Selected Board for making selection for recruitment to subordinate services/non-gazetted/class IV (MTS) posts borne on establishment of any department or service of the government or any Public Sector Undertaking/Government company/Corporation/Board/Organisation and body substantially owned or controlled by the government of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the amendment issued by the administration reads.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move has led to criticism of the LG administration for taking a decision on the matter as an elected government is about to take charge.