Express train rams into a stationary one in Tamil Nadu; several injured

An express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu and a few passengers were injured, railway officials said.



The Bagmati Express train, after crossing Ponneri station at 20.27 hours, the crew experiened 'heavy jerk' and after it entered into the loopline, it collided with a goods train.



Kavarapettai, close to Ponneri, is near Chennai in Tiruvallur district.



Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured. A medical relief van and a rescue team had departed from Chennai central.

