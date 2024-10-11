Express train rams into a stationary one in Tamil Nadu; several injured

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

At least two coaches have derailed and rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added

Express train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, several feared injured: Railway police
Photo Credit: @UpdatesChennai
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
An express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu and a few passengers were injured, railway officials said.
 
The Bagmati Express train, after crossing Ponneri station at 20.27 hours, the crew experiened 'heavy jerk' and after it entered into the loopline, it collided with a goods train.
 

Kavarapettai, close to Ponneri, is near Chennai in Tiruvallur district.
 
Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured. A medical relief van and a rescue team had departed from Chennai central.
 
Though police said a fire broke out quickly near a coach, railway officials did not confirm it.
 
Rescue teams and ambulances have rushed to the spot, police added.
 

Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhushankar, senior state officials and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway are on their way to the accident site.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

