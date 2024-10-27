J&K Congress prez urges LG to include elected leaders in security talks

Expressing concern over the recent terror attacks in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said that a holistic approach was required to deal with the situation and there should not be two different routes in matters like security.

He urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to include representatives of the elected government during meetings on security.

Tariq Hameed Karra said, "This is a very concerning matter. All of this is creating an unfortunate environment. There should be no casual approach in this matter. The elections were conducted in a peaceful manner. The sudden rise in terror attacks signifies that the anti-peace elements are still active in the valley. The intelligence grid is lacking somewhere. The approach and efforts should be holistic. There should not be 2 different routes in matters like security."

He further said that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha carried out meetings on security.

"He is within his right to do that. He should also know that there is an elected government in place today. Now he has to take the state government onboard. There was no representative of the state government or the Chief Minister during the meeting. When the Chief Minister calls for a meeting on security threats then his approach can be different. His direction to administration can be different. I don't know what directions the LG gave. This is a sensitive issue," he added.

Earlier, a search operation was carried out in Tangmarg and several parts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Army and Police intensified their searches to trace the accused in terror attacks in Gulmarg in Baramulla in north Kashmir and Gagangir in Ganderbal district of the union territory.

On October 24, two Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. Earlier on October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

The terrorists struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal. The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the police to tighten security measures around key infrastructure projects and construction camps in the union territories. He further directed a security audit of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

L-G Sinha paid homage to the soldiers and porters killed in a terrorist attack in the Butapathri area of Gulmarg He laid a wreath and paid homage to Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and defence porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who laid down their lives for the country.