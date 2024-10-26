Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets top central banker award by US magazine

This is the second consecutive year that he has been ranked as the top central banker globally

Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked the top central banker by the US-based Global Finance magazine.

This is the second consecutive year that he has been ranked as the top central banker globally.

"Governor @DasShaktikanta received the award for A+ grade in Central Bank Report Cards 2024, for the second consecutive year. Presented by Global Finance at an event held today in Washington DC, USA," RBI said in a post on X.

Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors, who have been rated A+.

Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

An 'A' represents excellent performance, while an 'F' for outright failure.

Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen, and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan have also been ranked under the 'A+' category of central bankers.

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

