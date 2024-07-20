J-K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra amid tight security

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath yatra with great enthusiasm from the Panthachowk Srinagar base camp under tight security measures on Saturday. The pilgrims left for the Baltal and Pahalgam yatra base camps. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I have come from Amarnath Yatra from Mumbai. We are going from the Baltal route. The arrangements are good and we are being taken safely. Our journey so far has been smooth. Food, stay, water - we are getting all the facilities after coming so far. It is very appreciable. Though the journey is tough, our spirits are high and we will come back after darshan. The ambience is nice," Monika Agarwal, one of the pilgrims, said speaking to ANI.

Another pilgrim, Hemanta, who completed his Amarnath yatra, appreciated the food arrangements made by the security forces for the yatris.

"I have come from Nashik. We landed here on July 13. The BSF camp made good arrangements. We went to Pahalgam and then got to Baltal. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has also made good arrangements and supported us. Arrangements for food are at their best. You cannot see a larger bhandara like this. We went on foot. We felt good after darshan. Everyone should come to Amarnath at least once," Hemanta said speaking to ANI.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organises the Amarnath Yatra, which is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Almost all the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine said that they were satisfied with the services provided for the journey.

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place amid a significant increase in the number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.