LIVE: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Jammu today, review security situation

NDRF deploys teams on Varanasi ghats as precaution from potential floods
National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed along Varanasi ghats in Uttar Pradesh in view of the possible flood situation from the monsoon rains, said an official on Saturday.
10:25 AM
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation before tenure completion citing 'personal reasons'
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni has resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday.
10:24 AM
10:06 AM
ID card for shops on Kanwar Yatra route reflects hate for Muslims: Owaisi
Amid the controversy over the Uttar Pradesh government's directive to food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display ID cards, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that it reflects the hatred towards Muslims in India.
10:01 AM
Delhi high court gets Pilot Hybrid Court room, judges to leverage AI for dictation
9:59 AM
29 women faint due to ammonia gas leak at pvt fish processing plant in Tamil Nadu
29 women, including five from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu and 16 other female employees from Odisha State, fainted due to an alleged ammonia gas leak in a private fish processing plant on Friday.
9:40 AM
Delhi records 27.6 degrees minimum temperature; light rain predicted
The national capital on Saturday, July 20, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.
9:36 AM
Donald Trump has 'very good call' with Zelenskyy over Ukraine conflict
Former US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he pledged to end the conflict in Ukraine if elected to become president again.
9:28 AM
J-K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra amid tight security measures
A fresh batch of pilgrims left for Amarnath yatra from the Panthachowk Srinagar base camp under tight security measures on Saturday.
9:13 AM
All schools, colleges in Nagpur district to remain closed due to heavy rains
All schools and colleges in Nagpur district will remain closed today, July 20, due to heavy rain. IMD has issued an Orange alert in Nagpur district.
8:57 AM
COAS General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Jammu today, review security situation
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Jammu today to review the security situation there. He will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces. Senior officials are likely to conduct a security review as well, ANI reported.
As countrywide protests for job quotas engulf Bangladesh, Border Security Force (BSF) carried out security checks at the Indian Immigration Check post in Fulbari, Jalpaiguri.
8:36 AM
Iran moving forward on key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb, claims US
Iran is talking more about getting a nuclear bomb and has made significant progress in developing a key aspect of a weapon since about April, when Israel and its allies overpowered a barrage of Iranian airstrikes targeting Israel, two top Biden administration officials said Friday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking at separate panels during a security forum in Colorado, said the United States was monitoring closely for any signs that Iran had made a decision to pursue actual weaponisation of its nuclear program.
8:27 AM
AI to take dictation, type for judges, Delhi gets first Pilot Hybrid Court room with 'speech to text' facility
Delhi court to leverage artificial intelligence technology with 'speech to text' ability. AI will be used to take dictation and type for judges, ANI reported.
8:23 AM
How can Biden continue as POTUS without cognitive function, asks JD Vance
Republican presidential candidate and Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, on Friday attacked US President Joe Biden, asking how he can continue in office if he doesn't have the "cognitive function" to run for re-election. Vance took to X, formerly Twitter where the Ohio Senator asked, "If Joe Biden doesn't have the cognitive function to run for re-election, then he certainly doesn't have the cognitive function to remain as Commander-In-Chief. How can any Dem pushing him to drop out of the presidential race, argue in good faith that he should stay on as POTUS?"
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader on social media platform 'X', formerly Twitter. Taking to his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, Musk stated, "Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!" In terms of the number of followers, PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million), an ANI report said.
